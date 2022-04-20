Kumasi Central market women and traders endorse Kojo Bonsu for NDC flagbearership

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Former Mayor of Kumasi Hon. Kojo Bonsu has received massive support from the Kumasi Central Market women and members of their association.

This was made public on Easter Monday when thousands of the market women and traders converged for their all-white Easter party in Kumasi.



Hon. Kojo Bonsu who was the special guest for the occasion was met with cheers and praises from the audience upon his arrival as they chanted “Kojo b3ba.. yaa y3 di3 nie” literally meaning Kojo will come… he is one of us.



The Queen Mother for yam sellers Nana Yaa Oforiwaa in her speech stated that Hon. Kojo Bonsu has shown love and care to the market women from his days as Mayor to date and they appreciate his contribution to their endeavours.



She recounted how they tirelessly went through difficulties to get the Kejetia market to be re-constructed into an ultra-modern market due to the forceful nature of the former Mayor. She urged the various market women to support Hon. Kojo Bonsu on his ambition to lead the NDC and eventually become President of Ghana since he is a doer and a visionary who will not forget market women.



The Adwen Hemaa Madam Sekina in her address also lauded the efforts of the former Mayor and the push to see the market women work in a very safe, clean and fine environment. She was of the opinion that Hon. Kojo Bonsu will be given the needed support as he plans to become the leader of the largest opposition party , the NDC.

On his part, the Vice Chairman for the Kumasi Central Market Mr Wiafe seconded the earlier assertions from the Queen mothers and made it emphatic that with the kind of support and ideology of the former Mayor, the entire Kumasi Central Market is behind him to lead this country. He assured Hon. Kojo Bonsu that when it’s time for him to pick his nomination form in Accra, they will all move to Accra to support him to pick and also file his nomination. He asserted that a man with a development and action agenda from their region is a sure bet for the NDC.



Hon Kojo Bonsu who was lost for words due to the massive love, praises and support from the huge crowd, said his aim is to unite NDC and bring more votes to the party by attracting non-NDC members to join the party since elections are won with numbers.



Mr Bonsu mentioned that he has a soft spot for market women because his late mother was one of them and he is always eager to see their problems solved since they form an integral part of the economy.



