Kumasi Central mosque being built by Dr. Bawumia takes shape

The construction of a new Central Mosque in Kumasi is taking shape, with contractors saying the work is nearing completion.

The amazing edifice, being built by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will have a capacity of 9000 worshipers when completed.



The edifice will also be a multi-purpose facility, which also has a large conference hall, offices for Imams, Zongo Chiefs and mosque administrators as well as a big ICT library.



Dr Bawumia responded to a request to renovate the old Kumasi Central Mosque, but he decided to reconstruct the mosque after he paid the accumulated ground rent arrears of several decades.



Residents in the region are impressed by the stunning architecture and have commended Dr Bawumia for his benevolent contribution.

The Vice President has also supported similar constructions in Prang and Yendi, as well as an ongoing one in Tamale.



Below is a video of the progress of work.



