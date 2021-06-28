Kumasi Floods: Heartbreak as body of 2-year-old is retrieved after heavy rains

This brings to four the number of 4 deaths recorded in the Ashanti Region

The body of a two-year-old boy identified as Kwadwo Kontor has been retrieved after he was washed away following a heavy downpour at Sokoban in the Ashanti Region.

This brings to four the number of 4 deaths recorded in the Ashanti Region after rains last week Wednesday and Thursday that resulted in flooding.



The assembly member for Sokoban electoral Hon Kwadwo Boateng who confirmed the latest development in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said “the deceased was asleep during the heavy downpour when their house was flooded.”



According to Hon Kwadwo Boateng “the mother of the deceased thought the deceased was with his uncle which convinced her not to search for her son.”

“After the heavy downpour, they realized the boy was not with his uncle. They informed Nananom and we embarked on a two-day search for the boy. The lifeless body of Kwadwo Kontor was retrieved after Nananom performed some libation,” he revealed.



The body of the deceased has since been buried after several consultations with the Police and Nananom of Sokoban.