Kumasi: IGP interdicts 28-year-old policeman accused of raping KNUST student

Ghana Police Service

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered the immediate interdiction of a police officer who was involved in the alleged rape of a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku, 28, with the Bomso Police Station in Kumasi and his accomplice, Joel Osei Owusu – a 20-year-old final year student of the university were remanded into police custody when they made their first appearance before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court on Thursday (July 28).



The suspects were arrested on July 19, after they forcibly had unprotected sexual intercourse with the victim. They are facing the court on counts of Conspiracy to commit rape and rape: Contrary to Sections 23(1) and 97 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (ACT 29).

Director in Charge of Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ACP Kofi Blagodzi condemned the alleged act and assured that the suspects will be brought to justice.



“So today[Thursday]we were in court with the accused persons and their lawyers also appeared before the court seeking bail for them but that was vehemently opposed. We gave our reasons to the court and they were consequently remanded for two weeks. So they will have to appear before the court on the 9th August. As we speak the officer has been interdicted. The police administration will not shield anybody who wants to drag the service into the mud. We are working hard to raise our image globally,” the senior officer said.