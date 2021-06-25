Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to look into Wednesday's flood and ways to prevent a recurrence

Kejetia market was also affected by the flood

Four people have been swept away by floodwater at Bomso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region after a heavy downpour on Thursday 24th June 2021.

The assembly member for the Bomso electoral area Isaac Appiah who confirmed the unfortunate development said, a search team will be deployed on Friday to find the missing people.



Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti region has for the past two days witnessed serious flood disasters destroying properties worth millions of Ghana cedis.



The Kumasi Kejetia Market equally had its share of the flood on Wednesday where several shops in the new market flooded destroying goods.

The mayor of Kumasi Osei Asibey Antwi who is on sick leave told Starr FM’s Ashanti regional Correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako that the KMA technical team will hold an emergency meeting on the flooding development in Kumasi.



“This morning the assembly technical and the planning committee will hold an emergency meeting on the development. Since my life in Kumasi, I have [not] seen the city flooding like this before. Currently, we need to put together a serious comprehensive plan, our gutters are too small to carry the floodwaters,” he said.



He added that the committee after the meeting will tour the affected areas to look at how best the assembly can assist the victims and also look at the immediate measures the assembly can put in place.