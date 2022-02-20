Kumasi: NPP Polling Station aspirants stranded as confusion breaks out over polls

Scores of NPP supporters stranded at the Kwadaso Constituency party office

Scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, polling station executive aspirants who are willing to contest the upcoming elections were on Saturday, February 19, 2022, were left stranded at the Kwadaso Constituency party office.

The office was under lock and key when potential aspirants visited the secretariat to pick their forms for the impending contest



The NPP has open nomination for party supporters who are willing to contest the party’s polling station elections ahead of the constituency and regional elections



Some of the supporters and current polling station executives at Kwadaso speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo accused the Member of Parliament (MP) of Kwadaso Constituency Hon Kingsley Nyarko, Constituency Chairman Mr Bonah Boadi and other executives of trying to manipulate the polling position elections in their favor.



According to them, “We came here around 4:30 am, others came here around 5:30 am and 6am but it is now 8am but still the party office has been locked. We have been stranded here”.

“We have been told the nomination forms are available in our constituency but the MP and other constituency executives are trying to sell the forms to their people so they can manipulate the elections,” they said.



They added, “Whether they open the party office at 12pm today, we will continue to wait till we get the forms because we won’t allow them to manipulate the elections”.



At the time of filing this report, the party office has still been locked.



All efforts to speak to the MP for Kwadaso and Constituency Chairman whose names were mentioned proved futile.