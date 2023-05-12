0
Kumasi Racecourse traders summon KMA to Asantehemaa’s court over poor state of the market

Racecourse Traders213 Some traders spoke to the media about their plights

Traders at the Racecourse Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have summoned the Major of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne to the Asantehemaa's court at the Manhyia Palace over poor state of the market.

The aggrieved traders reportedly dragged officials of KMA to Manhyia Palace over poor roads, death trap bridge and the muddy nature of the market.

Speaking to OTEC News with Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the traders disclosed that, KMA have refused to develop the area with excuse that Manhyia Palace has not giving them the green light.

They added they are therefore meeting the Mayor in the presence of the Asantehemaa to settle the problem once and for all.

Hundreds of traders from Racecourse were spotted in red armbands at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday May 11, 2023 for the first hearing of the case but Sam Pyne who was out of the city pleaded to the court for the case to be adjourned.

Dozens of traders after KMA's failure to show up at the Asantehemaa's court said they have suspended the payment of market tolls and any type of taxes until the case is decided.

They noted that they have consistently paid these taxes and tolls to the KMA but are still working in muddy area.

