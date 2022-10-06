Kumasi Rattray Park left to rot to tarnish my reputation - Kojo Bonsu

The former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic, Hon. Kojo Bonsu has expressed his dissatisfaction with the sorry state of Kumasi Rattray Park which was built under his tenure, Purefmonline.com reports.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM with Kwame Adinkrah, the former Mayor voiced that Kumasi had a facelift under his tenure through the various infrastructure projects he engineered and supervised citing the New Kejetia Market and the Rattray Park as key examples.



The flagbearer hopeful of the NDC however bemoaned the current debilitating state of Rattray Park describing it as an attempt to discredit his successes as Kumasi Mayor and tarnish his creditable image.



“It was a decision by some key people before we constructed Rattray Park. We sent people for training in South Africa and Germany.”



“When you took over and did not want to work with those you came to meet, you should have employed different people to learn the ideas before sacking them.



Why did they not allow the people the government had spent money on to undergo the training to manage the place?”



“It is intentional to spoil it in order to mention my name… Kojo Bonsu is not working. Kojo Bonsu this, Kojo Bonsu that.

They should go through the documents I left behind and the reasons why we constructed Rattary park.



It was purposely to release stress and many more. It can be revived, just a call, and the company will come and reinstate it.”



He tasked the KMA to contact the Rattray Park Contractors in South Africa to repair the damaged features of the facility.



Background



The Kumasi Rattray Park is experiencing some wear and tear barely seven years after construction.



The fountain at the Rattray Park in the Ashanti Region’s capital city of Kumasi has been malfunctioning for over a year.

The fountain, which forms splashes in a form of a dancing figure, was part of the siting of the controversial $4.4 million Park constructed under the former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.



A visit to the facility by Pure FM’s Kwaku Tabi revealed a debilitating state of some facilities of the structure including wrecked washrooms.



Here is a before and after video of the state of the fountain at the Rattray Park



