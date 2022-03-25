4
Kumasi: State sues Subin NPP supporters who shut down party office

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The state has sued 12 aspiring polling station delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region for unlawful closure of the party’s constituency office.

The group locked the party office in protest over alleged bias towards them in the polling station election by the elections committee of the party.

The agitated members claim that some party members who picked forms to contest for various positions in the party at the polling station level have been disqualified.

They further accused their  MP Eugene Boakye Antwi of circumventing the electoral rules to favour himself and his assigns, a situation they have vowed to resist.

Clad in red bands, the disgruntled members marched to the party office and locked it up as they chanted war songs.

One of the members said: “Two years ago we took our MP to court on a similar issue when he fraudulently suspended us from the party, which we won. This same MP wants to take revenge on us this time. A chunk of us have been disqualified and we see this as an attempt to frustrate the electoral process.”

“This is unacceptable. The MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi is running the party like the era of Nebuchadnezzar and today’s Putin. I am a card-bearing member of this party and I was told I don’t qualify. In some instances, the vetting committee used E-levy to disqualify us and this tells us the MP is using the divide and rule approach to make his way and we will resist it,” another said.

