Kumasi: Suspected taxi driver killer grabbed

The suspect was linked with killing of a taxi driver in Kumasi

A 30-year-old man has been picked up in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, dailymailgh.com can reveal.

This was contained in a Facebook post published by the Ghana Police Service.



The suspect, Emmanuel Asare Bediako was arrested at Amanfrom CPC, a suburb of Kumasi – hours after the victim, Kofi Peprah alias OC was killed by an unidentified gang on Tuesday, June 8.



Police in the Ashanti Region did not provide details of the whereabouts of the victim’s taxi cab with registration number AS 4680 –20.



The statement, widely shared online said a mobile device and other items believed which belonged to the deceased were retrieved from the suspect who later gave names of his accomplices.

It is gathered that the suspect has been detained and could face murder charges after police investigations.



Residents in Kumasi are concerned with increased violent crimes which usually result in injury and death in severe cases.



The police however assures informants of the strictest confidentiality and therefore called on the public “to support our work of ensuring safety of communities with credible information”.



“Efforts are underway to arrest his [the suspect’s] accomplices”, the police said in the post.