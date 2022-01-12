Kumasi Technical University to rollout project that will strengthen staff and students relationship

Frontage of the Kumasi Technical University

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) an institution in Ghana known for its achievable educational hallmark is rolling out a project that will strengthen the existing congenial relationship between the staff and the students.

Yet to be launched on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the aim of the project is to help achieve the institution’s goal of becoming a world-class University.



It is every parent’s dream to send their wards to an institution that will mould them socially, academically and morally. When students are positively handled in the best form they become emotionally and academically sound.



It is for this reason that the Guidance and Counselling Unit of the KsTU is championing this project dubbed “The Student Matters Most”.

This project when implemented will give students the opportunity to report to the institution’s Guidance and Counselling Unit any challenge they may face from the staff or colleague students of the institution.



It will also create a channel for the staff to come out openly in the event of any challenge for a possible solution.



This project which undeniably will be one of the best ever introduced in the educational sector, would be launched at the Great Hall of KsTU.