Kumasi: Traders apprehensive following gun attack at Asafo Market

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Four armed robbers reportedly shot a man at Asafo Market in Kumasi and made away with an unspecified amount of money on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses say the victim had just gone to make payment at a cold store shortly after a bank transaction when the incident occurred just before 3 pm. The victim sustained gunshot wounds as the robbers fired indiscriminately until they were out of sight.

The development has sparked fear among traders in the market. The assemblyman for Asafo electoral area, Ernest Okai said the assembly has initiated steps to establish a police post in the area.

“I am very much surprised, this is the first time I am hearing of such incident,” he said. “In the meantime, we engaging the leadership of those operating cold stores within the market to see how best we can get a police post here.”

“Going forward, I have written a letter to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) lobbying for a permanent police station, they have approved that and it’s in our action plan for 2021/2022, we have done all the necessary drawings awaiting approval from the police.”

“If we get the approval, we are going to kickstart the project and I think it is going to help solve these kind of issues. We have been having petty robberies, but this is a major case we have recorded so far,” Okai said.

The Asokwa Divisional Police Command has since deployed its men to the crime scene to initiate investigations.

