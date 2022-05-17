Kumasi airport expansion workers strike over salary adjustments

Kumasi Airport expansion

Scores of workers of Contracta, the Brazilian construction firm working on the expansion of the Kumasi Airport project, Kumasi Central Market project, and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity Ward all in the Ashanti Region have declared a strike.

The aggrieved workers are demanding upward adjustment in their salaries to "correspond to the current economic hardships" in the country.



According to some of the workers who spoke to Class 93.1 FM's Elisha Adarkwah, they are demanding a 15 percent salary increment which was being negotiated by their mother union.



The company, they said, without the finalization and approval by the union increased the salary by 12 percent, the decision which resulted in the strike.

The strike has, however, affected the expansion works on the Kumasi Airport project, the Kumasi Central Market project, and the Komfo Anokye Hospital Maternity Ward project.



The workers are contesting that will not return to work until their demands are met.