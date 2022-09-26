0
Kumasi central market flooded, items destroyed

Ksi Flood1 About 300 shops filled with wax prints, provisions, kitchen wares got spoilt

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Severe flooding at the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region has destroyed wares estimated to be over 10 billion old cedis

About 300 shops filled with wax prints, provisions, kitchen wares, children’s clothing, assorted drinks, and food items among others as water submerged their area early Monday morning.

Some of the affected traders who spoke to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng disclosed that about 1,500 chickens were swept away by the flood

"It was very scary, this is the third time we are experiencing such a deluge in the last month.”

"We have lost almost all our capital to the perennial flooding and nothing is been done about the situation,” one of the victims, Maa Victoria cried.

Meanwhile, the traders accused the contractor working on the second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment project of blocking drains in the area.

The situation according to them forced river Subin out of its banks and flooded the market.

They have therefore appealed to the authorities in the Kumasi Metropolis to as a matter of urgency speak with the contractor and do the needful to halt the flood.

