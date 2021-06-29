Kumasi floods: Minister orders demolition of buildings in water ways

Minister for Works and Housing, Hon Francis Asenso Boakye

The Minister in charge of Works and Housing, Hon Francis Asenso Boakye on Monday, June 28, 2021, ordered the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Ashanti Region to pull down all structures in waterways.

His call follows the recent flooding in some parts of Kumasi that claimed seven lives.



Addressing the media during a duty tour, Hon Asenso Boakye who is also the Member of Parliament for Bantama bemoaned how some individuals have indiscriminately build in water-logged areas.



Some of the areas he toured included Owabi drains at Atafoa, Adoato, Santasi, Atasemanso, Bantama Market, Kejetia Market, Asafo Market, and Anloga Junction.



“The rainy season is almost here… to us in Tema West, it was welcoming for the Regional Minister to come and wake us up,” he said.



“We already had an action plan to demolish buildings on waterways especially as the rainy season beckons.”



The structures according to the Bantama Member of Parliament are in waterways causing flooding in the Region any time it rains

Some areas in the Ashanti Region particularly greater Kumasi for three consecutive days flooded following a torrential rainfall from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27, 2021.



Seven people according to the National Disaster Management Organization NADMO have been confirmed dead after they were swept away by rains.



Thousands of wares belonging to traders were also lost to the rains at Kejetia New Market, Asafo Market and Abinkyi Market.



The heavy downpour obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic on parts of Kumasi including Bantama, Asafo, Anloga Junction, Santasi, Atafoa, Adum, Kejetia, Central Market among other areas.



Hon Asenso Boakye on Monday, June 28, 2021, visited some of the affected areas to assess the impact of the damage the water caused.



He charged all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to as a matter of urgency pull down any structure that obstructs free flow of water.