Kumasi inner city road projects are different – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has clarified two projects he cut sod for in the Ashanti Region capital of Kumasi for which there has been controversy on social media.

The sod-cutting ceremonies by Vice President Bawumia for the projects, one in 2019 and the other on Friday, March 25, have stirred controversy because they mirror each other.



But taking to his official Facebook page on Saturday, March 26, the Vice President explained that the 2019 project is 96 percent complete and was done, indeed, in some areas in Kumasi under the auspices of Contracta, who are the project contractors.



Friday’s ceremony, he explained, is for a project which is part of the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA).

“This project is different from the ongoing construction works, under the Rehabilitation and Auxiliary Infrastructure of Kumasi Inner Ring Road and Adjacent Streets -Phase 1, for which I cut sod in 2019 being done in some areas in Kumasi under the auspices of Contracta (construction firm) which is 96% complete,” he said.



