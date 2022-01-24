Kumasi is very safe, ignore insecurity claims - GPS

Police asks citizens to disregard rumours of Kumasi being unsafe due to criminal activities

The Kumasi Regional Police Command has refuted claims that the region was currently unsafe due to criminal activities.

Public Relations of the Region, ASP Godwin Ahianyo commenting on the issue asked the public to disregard such assertions



He boldly declared that “Kumasi is very safe and people are going about their business without fear or whatsoever.”



He added that crime has drastically reduced in the region due to the diligence of the Police.



He was responding to a viral video in which one individual claimed there was a robbery attack in Bantama and one other locality.

He described the video as fake since the scene was a music video that portrayed a robbery act that the individuals mistook for an actual robbery.



In the video circulating on social media, some men on motorbikes are seen robbing a young man of his personal effects, after which they sped off.



The Police in its investigations disclosed that the said the video is a music video that has been circulated by some persons to give the impression that an armed robbery had taken place.



In a statement, the police said they have invited the musician and the director to report to the regional police command for interrogation.