Kumasi murder: I told the police to keep my son in custody – Mother of accused

The mother said she was prepared to keep feeding him even as he languished in jail

The mother of the suspect who butchered a one-year-old boy in Kumasi has revealed that before the incident, she asked the police to keep her son or take him to court for prosecution but they refused.

According to Mary Adjei who is the mother of suspect Emmanuel, she reported her son to the police after he on several occasions threatened to kill her and other tenants in the house.



After an official complaint had been lodged, the police arrested her son and detained him in cells for four days.



Later, the Police officer at the Adankwame Police Station identified as CID Achia told Madam Mary Adjei he was going to release Emmanuel but the mother insisted and pleaded with him to take the matter to court because she feared her son would come back home and execute what he threatened to do.



She was prepared to keep feeding him even as he languished in jail because freeing him could spell doom for her.



“He was kept in police cells for four days and after that, CID Achia told me he was going to free him. But I insisted and told him releasing my son will threaten the lives of the tenants and myself looking at the kind of attitude he has been putting up in the house”, Madam Mary Adjei revealed

“I would be glad if you proceed with the case to court or help me take him to Psychiatric Hospital because I am prepared for that. But the police officer told me this is not a matter of a Psychiatric Hospital; I have advised him to take him home”. The mother of the accused recounted his encounter with the police investigator.



A distraught Madam Mary Adjei told Kumasi-based Angel FM that, she again contacted the police CID to inform him of the presence of her son in the house which was sparking tension but was assured nothing untoward would happen.



She further revealed that her decision to take her son to court was to allow the court to deal with the situation or determine whether her son was mentally ill or otherwise



Emmanuel before the incidents had gathered all machetes in the house, sharpened them and kept them all in his room which according to his mother the Police were aware of because she had hinted them.