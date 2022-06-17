Kumasi polytank factory gutted by fire

Kumasi polytank factory on fire

A polytank manufacturing company located at Atonsu near the Kumasi Shoe factory has been gutted by fire.

Three people have so far sustained serious life-threatening injuries as a result of the explosion.



According to residents, the fire incident happened on Friday morning when the gas tanker was discharging gas which serves as an energy source for production.

Firefighters from Atonsu regional office’s timely intervention managed to contain the fire from spreading to other production companies around the area such as the Kumasi Shoe factory and the latex form main distribution office.