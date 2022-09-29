Kumasi residents worried over heaps of garbage in the city

Picture of heaps of rubbish in the city

Some residents in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region are complaining about the heaps of waste developing in the Central Business District (CBD).

The heaps of waste have not only been gathered on the pavement from the Otumfuo roundabout road stretch leading to the Asafo area but also at Dr. Mensah area.



Despite the stench emanating from the garbage, traders are seen trading by them in the heart of the regional capital.



Some traders and passersby who spoke to Class 93.1 FM's Elisha Adarkwah said the waste piles are not only tampering with the garden city's reputation but also dangerous to the health of its residents.

Despite alerting the waste management workers of the Assembly to clear the waste, the traders say no waste collection has been done, adding the waste management works claim they have not been paid.



They have, therefore, called on the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to move in as soon as possible to remove the solid wastes and save the city from embarrassment.