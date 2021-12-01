Kumasi to experience power outage for 20 days - GRIDCo

Director of Northern Network Services for GRIDCO, Vincent Boakye

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), said the power outages in the Greater Kumasi will end by December 20, 2021.

The power-generating company thus appealed to the residents to endure the ‘dumsor’ situation currently being experienced in the Ashanti region.



Residents in the Greater Kumasi have been experiencing power outages for the past few weeks, especially during peak hours between 6 pm and 11 pm.



Without time table from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the people have begun to wonder what might have caused the situation, making it impossible to plan for their lives and businesses.



In a joint press conference by the Volta River Authority (VRA), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), they said the outages are a result of a collapse of their three transmission towers which occurred on November 9, 2021.



Addressing the media, the Director of Northern Network Services for GRIDCO, Ing Vincent Boakye, said the damage on their 330kV Aboadze-Kumasi transmission at Bogoso, cutting electricity power supply to Kumasi coming from Akosombo Generating Station.



He explained that” during peak periods, the available transmission network cannot carry enough power to the country’s middle and northern parts, including Kumasi. Given this, load management must be resorted to avoiding a total transmission system failure.”

“Until we can finish working and restore this transmission line, it means we are in the alert stage which means that power going off in the evening is possible,” he added.



While apologizing for the inconveniences being experienced by the customers in the Ashanti region, Ing Boakye stated that “reconstruction works have been expedited to reconstruct fallen towers and restore the line service to minimize the power situation in Kumasi by December 20, 2021.”



Despite these challenges, he also said the Ministry of Energy with its agencies is to establish another power generation enclave in Kumasi to prove power supply reliability to the middle and northern parts of the country.



These among other things include the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant from Aboadze to Kumasi, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, according to Ing Vincent Boakye.



