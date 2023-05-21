Kumawu by-election: I know it's Wontumi's handiwork to frustrate my votes – Independent candidate

Kwaku Duah, an independent candidate in upcoming Kumawu by-election

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Kwaku Duah, an independent candidate in the upcoming Kumawu by-election has reacted to his competitor; also Kwaku Duah who is also contesting as an independent candidate.



Mr. Kwaku Duah who is originally known for his 2020 contest as an independent candidate disclosed that his decision to contest in both elections was driven by the constituents who know and trust his competence.



"I stand as a strong man with solid grounds because it is the constituents who brought me. They know what I'm capable of, and there is no way I'm going to disappoint them. I was here during the 2020 election when they came to me to go as an independent due to the level of disappointment the subsequent governments had done to this constituency. I decided not to go, but after several thoughts, I got to know that I will be a great disappointment if I fail to do their will.”



"Initially, people thought it was a joke until they got to know that my vote was a massive one. Now, all those who failed to vote for me in the 2020 election have been calling for my coming after realising that I was not in the contest to joke," he disclosed.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Kwaku Duah said, several money influence attempts by some leaders of the New Patriotic Party to get him to go back on his decision proved futile because of the goodwill and the love he has for his people.

Reacting to the emergence of a new Kwaku Duah on the ballot sheet, Mr. Kwaku Duah said he sees that as one of the several attempts to frustrate him, but he was not perturbed.



According to him, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi who is the regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, intentionally brought the new Kwaku Duah who is his relative so that he could destroy his votes.



"I know it's the handiwork of Wontumi, but I'm not perturbed at all. Wontumi brought him into this contest, but what saddens me is that the person in question is my relative. He is my nephew. Just yesterday, one of my family members met with him and it was through their interaction it came to light that he is my nephew. His mother is my sister, and we all hail from Yaadwaase," he revealed.



According to him, the new Kwaku Duah who expressed worry and regret about his decision to contest his uncle asked the family member to tell him (the old Kwaku Duah) that when he emerges victorious, he should consider him because he is even jobless at Tema.



The 62-year-old business mogul who is also a nurse by profession and a farmer, however, revealed that his own nephew's decision to contest him will never cause a separation in the family. According to him, he is confident of winning the by-election despite all the frustrating attempts.

"We are family, and we'll forever remain as such. There is no way this can bring divisions among us. They went to search for him, yes, they've brought him but this is not something that can destroy my votes, no way," he said



He however revealed that the only thing that worried him as a first independent candidate was how the NPP leaders did everything for the new candidate and him to appear similar on the ballot paper.



"He is clothed in Kente and I was not worried about that because I didn't buy it for him. The name Kwaku Duah is also his name and there is no way you can change it. But, to pick the same "bird' symbol as mine was something I had to protest. I therefore petitioned the electoral commission at the national level and they've now changed my nephew's symbol. I'm now positioned number three on the ballot paper and that's what I'm pleading with my people to vote for".



When asked if he was not going to declare a stand for a particular political party after emerging victorious, he said he will never do that to disappoint the people who trusted him.



"My going to parliament is not about party colours, but Ghana first. When there is a decision on the floor of parliament, I will look at it how it is going to benefit my people and the whole of Ghana. There is no way I'm going to stand for any party colours. It is high time we think Ghana first to reignite the fallen love," he said.

Mr. Kwaku Duah who is very confident of winning on Tuesday urged the electoral commission and the security agencies to make sure the polls are free and fair.



Mentioning what he had already done as an individual in terms of infrastructure, education etc, Mr. Kwaku Duah pledged to do more to make the Kumawu constituency very attractive.



"One of my key agendas is to make sure Kumawu becomes a tourist attraction center just like Kwahu, where people will travel to celebrate the Christmas occasion. There is no tertiary institution like a training college, nursing training, university, etc in Kumawu. We don't deserve that at all. I'll make sure all those become things of the past, "he assured.