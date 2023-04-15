Kumawu by-election: I’m the residents’ choice to lead NPP – Dr. Aboagye Dacosta

Dr Dacosta Aboagye

Aspiring Member of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the vacant Kumawu Constituency seat, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, has asserted that he is the right man for the honourable position in the next general election.

According to the aspirant who is the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, he is the delegates’ alternative in the area.



Dr Aboagye Dacosta picked and filed his nomination form to contest the parliamentary primaries slated for Sunday, April 23, 2023, as the NPP seeks to elect a parliamentary candidate to contest in the Kumawu constituency by-election in the Ashanti Region.



The by-election has been necessitated following the demise of the sitting MP, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on March 27, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Parliament, before adjourning sittings for the Easter holidays, through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on April 3, declared the Kumawu seat vacant and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to commence processes for a by-election.



Eight people including five NPP members— Dr Aboagye inclusive—will contest the seat. The rest are a former Kumawu MP Yaw Baah, Edward Kofi Osei, Dr Philip Bannor, Ernest Yaw Anim, Madam Ama Serwaa, Kwame Appiah-Kubi, and Osei Hweree Kwame Bempah.

Meanwhile, the date for the primaries is yet to be fixed by the EC.



Ahead of the polls, Dr Aboagye Da Costa, a native of Kumawu-Bodomase said he is convinced of becoming victorious because he is loved and embraced by the people.



“Let me tell you something, just recently after I declared my intention to contest the vacant seat, almost, everybody in the constituency started calling and asking me to go all out as I have their full support. In fact, they are the ones demanding I contest.



“And if you analyze the dynamics, it is encouraging because just last weekend when I visited the constituency the residents greeted me massively, everyone just wanted to see me – they can attest to my outstanding job done during the coronavirus era in the country,” he told Wonder Gee on the Anopa Bofo morning show, Friday, April 23, 2023.



He opined that with his youthful exuberance coupled with the vast experience gathered in the health sector, and the humanitarian field among others at both local and the international front, he fits to lead the NPP when given the nod at the primaries.

“I’m known everywhere in this country whenever my name is mentioned, so I can help the constituency and that is exactly what they [constituents] want. Looking at my youthfulness, they need someone to learn from, they need someone who will guide them because at most times they lack direction” Dr Dacosta added.



He was hopeful the love shown him by the people in the leadup to the primaries would translate into votes to enable him to represent the constituency in parliament and serve them diligently.



As a native of Kumawu-Bodomase, Dr Aboagye Da Costa, in 2021 was honoured by the Nananom of the area with a “Golden Citizen Award” for his philanthropic and humanitarian work.



The award seeks to recognise his numerous contributions towards the Socio-Economic Development of Kumawu-Bodomase and its environs.