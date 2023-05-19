Kumawu by-election: NPP knows only Yaw Anim; vote for him – Ntim to electorate

Chairman Ntim described Yaw Anim as a unifier

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim has urged the good people of Kumawu not to vote for any other candidate except the party’s candidate in the by-election, Ernest Yaw Anim to become the Member of Parliament for the area.

Ahead of the by-election slated for May 23, 2023, one of the independent candidates, Kwaku Duah who chose to run independent against the deceased MP in 2020, is going round the constituency telling the constituents that he’s also an NPP member who they should vote to represent them in Parliament.



But Chairman Stephen Ntim who is in the Kumawu constituency vigorously campaigning for the NPP candidate has told the electorate that Ernest Yaw Anim is the only candidate that the party recognizes and supports, who must be voted for.



“The NPP knows only Ernest Yaw Kumi and he’s the one the party is presenting. Vote massively for him to become the MP. Don’t listen to any other candidate who claims to be NPP member. If the independent candidate claims to be a true NPP member, he wouldn’t have abandoned the party at this crucial period to pursue his parochial interest. Yaw Anim is the right man for the job who will serve you very well and the party will support him to bring you the needed development.”



Chairman Ntim described Yaw Anim as a very hardworking, energetic, intelligent young politician and a unifier who will not disappoint the people of Kumawu if he should be given the opportunity to lead them.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim in the Kumawu constituency has galvanized the grassroots of the party who are campaigning vigorously to ensure the party retains the parliamentary seat.



He arrived in Kumawu with other National Executives, including Mr. Danquah Smith-Butey, National 1st Vice Chairman, National 3rd Vice Alhaji Masawuud, Nana B, National Organizer, Dr Charles Dwamena and host other top NPP members.



The Kumawu by-election is being held following the death of the former MP of the area, Philip Basoah at the age of 53 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on March 27.