Kumawu by-election: We’re still in talks with independent candidate to step down – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Majority Leader in Parliament and a Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the leadership of the party is still in talks with the Independent candidate Mr Kwaku Duah to step down from the Kumawu by-election

Speaking on Angel FM in an interview, the MP for Suame noted that, the party is still trying to make him step down from the race.



Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu further revealed that after talks with him, Mr. Kwaku Duah has become a little bit recalcitrant in reversing his decision.



“As I have said, we have had a lot of conversations with him, if he understands and steps down, that is cool, but if he doesn’t we will leave him. But I hope things will make him step down”, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said.



“But if he doesn’t step down we will fight our fight because we know we are going to win”, he added

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi had earlier accused Mr Kwaku Duah the Independent candidate of being sponsored by the opposition NDC.



But Mr Kwaku Duah in response rejected the claim describing it as a distraction, and a strategy to derail talks on the real issues of development that needs to be addressed in the Kumawu constituency.



Mr Kwaku Duah will face the NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Anim and the NDC’s Mr Kwasi Amankwah in the contest.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has slated Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as the date for the elections.