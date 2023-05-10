1
Menu
News

Kumawu by-election: We’re still in talks with independent candidate to step down – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Suame Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Majority Leader in Parliament and a Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the leadership of the party is still in talks with the Independent candidate Mr Kwaku Duah to step down from the Kumawu by-election

Speaking on Angel FM in an interview, the MP for Suame noted that, the party is still trying to make him step down from the race.

Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu further revealed that after talks with him, Mr. Kwaku Duah has become a little bit recalcitrant in reversing his decision.

“As I have said, we have had a lot of conversations with him, if he understands and steps down, that is cool, but if he doesn’t we will leave him. But I hope things will make him step down”, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said.

“But if he doesn’t step down we will fight our fight because we know we are going to win”, he added

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi had earlier accused Mr Kwaku Duah the Independent candidate of being sponsored by the opposition NDC.

But Mr Kwaku Duah in response rejected the claim describing it as a distraction, and a strategy to derail talks on the real issues of development that needs to be addressed in the Kumawu constituency.

Mr Kwaku Duah will face the NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Anim and the NDC’s Mr Kwasi Amankwah in the contest.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has slated Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as the date for the elections.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
Related Articles: