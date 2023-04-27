Kumawu comes to a standstill as Bawumia storms late Basoa’s one-week funeral

Among the many mourners and sympathizers was Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Kumawu constituency today showed up in large numbers to mourn with family and friends during the one-week observation for the deceased member of Parliament, Hon Philip Basoa.

Among the many mourners and sympathizers was the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Ministers, and some members of Parliament.



Vice President Bawumia was welcomed to the funeral grounds by a frenetically charged crowd of NPP supporters, mainly polling station executives in the Kumawu constituency. The crowd that followed the Vice President was very thick and virtually impenetrable.



Also, present at the funeral was former trades and industry minister Hon Alan Kyerematen.



Knowing very well that both the Vice President and Mr Kyerematen are contenders for the NPP flagbearershilp race, it was expected that both candidates would pull greater numbers at the funeral.



However, it was obvious that Vice President Bawumia had the numbers at the Kumawu constituency if what happened at the grounds is anything to go by.

The Vice President was welcomed by the elated crowd walking side by side with the newly elected Parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim. It was also clear from the gathering that Mr Anim’s loyalty and support for the Vice President is unquestionable, contrary to speculations by some supporters of Mr Kyerematen that the PC supports their candidate



“You can see how the people shouted when Bawumia entered. It shows that he is the one Kumawu wants to lead NPP in 2024,” one observer noted.



Earlier, the Vice President paid a courtesy call to the chiefs of Kumawu.



The Vice President was accompanied by some MPs in the Ashanti region, regional and constituency executives, as well as some party stalwarts.