Kumawu defeat was a learning curve – NDC Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman.

1st Regional Vice Chairman Captain (retired) John Kwame Jabari

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashanti Region Executives has been touting itself for living up to expectations after they were voted in power.

Even after losing its first electoral trial in the Kumawu by-election, the executives through its 1st Regional Vice Chairman Captain (retired) John Kwame Jabari has suggested that the Kumawu debacle was just a blip and a learning curve for the party at both the regional and national levels.



He made the assertions while speaking to Julius Caesar Anadem on the Cup of Tea show on Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“We are a team and we are resilient to win 2024 for NDC and make John Mahama President again. We learnt a lot from the Kumawu by-elections and it’s a step up for our preparations. We didn’t fail in the Kumawu by-elections, it was a learning curve for both the national executives and the regional executives and we perfected the system in the Assin North elections”. He bragged.

He says the unique crop of executives the NDC in the Ashanti Region has is helping them to jell well and perform for the victory of the party.



“After the regional elections, we had eight new executives and old executives from the previous team.



"The old executives are seasoned; the Chairman, the Organizer, the Youth Organizer, the Women Organizer, and the communication executive are seasoned and experienced. The eight new are youthful, very strong and vibrant we have been jelling very well”, he observed.