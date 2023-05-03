Kumawu election: ‘You are a greedy person’ - Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage

Chairman Wontumi and Kwaku Duah

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has accused an independent candidate in the Kumawu constituency, Kwaku Duah of being a "greedy individual" who lied to the electorates and has stabbed the NPP in the back.

According to Wontumi, Kwaku Duah had initially claimed that he was contesting the 2020 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate because of the lack of development in the constituency, which he blamed on the then-sitting Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah. However, after Basoah's death, Duah's decision to still run as an independent candidate, could at best be described as an act of betrayal.



He added that after Basoah's death, Kwaku Duah had no reason to continue contesting as an independent candidate.



“After the death of Basoah, there is so much development in the community …these are the things that the 2020 independent candidate, Kwaku Duah…he claimed that he was an NPP member who was alleging that because of Basoah, there is no development so that is why he was contesting as an independent candidate to convince people.



“But now that Basoah is dead. Initially, he said it is because of Basoah that he contested, but after his death, he shouldn’t have contested as an independent candidate, but after his death and you still insist that you want to contest as an independent candidate, then it means that what you told Kumawu is all lies. You are a greedy person, who lied because NPP opened nominations, you couldn’t come forward to beg for forgiveness, but still, he is moving around that he is an NPP member,” he said.



Chairman Wontumi, added that he has declared that Kwaku Duah is no longer a member of the NPP.

“As the regional chairman, I am declaring that he is not an NPP member, all NPP members report to me, and I am the servant to all the NPP members. Kwaku Duah is no more an NPP member, he is like Judas Iscariot,” he added.



Meanwhile, Kwaku Duah has vowed not to step down no matter the juicy offer from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, his decision to contest the seat is to save the future of the youth in the constituency who supported him from day one when they challenged him to contest in 2020.



Asked on Kumasi-based Angel FM if the leadership of the NPP had approached him to step down, Kwaku Duah sharply replied, “It won’t work, they have been calling but that is not going to work”.

Affirming his stance, Kwaku Duah stressed that the NPP is going to get a shock of their lives as there is going to be a replica of what happened in the Fomena constituency where the independent candidate was declared the winner.



“I want to make it clear that, what is happening in Kumawu is a replica of what happened in Fomena in 2020”, he said.







