Kumawu’s response to Bawumia is a sign of victory- Ofoe Teye

Vice President Bawumia and Mr Ofoe Teye

Chairman of the Tema East constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pointed sceptics to the massive welcome that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia received from the people of Kumawu during the recent by-election as the writing on the wall for them.

In an exclusive interview in Accra, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, said the warm and enthusiastic reception is the precursor to what is about to happen in the NPP’s presidential primary slated for November 2023.



“We all saw it; the so-called tribal sentiment against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was nonexistent in Kumawu when Vice President Bawumia arrived and addressed the people; the crowd was thronging around him and that is the sign for the sceptics,” Nene Agbadiagba IV said.



According to him, “the Bawumia fever you saw at Kumawu will repeat in the presidential primary in November when all of the NPP family meets to elect our next leader.”



Over the weekend, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) massively won the by-election for Kumawu in the Ashanti region which is the traditional stronghold of the ruling party.



As the Ashanti Region had been hyped as the backbone of former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, many cynics were looking forward to Vice President Bawumia being boohed by the NPP base there.



However, rather than boo and snub the Vice President, the NPP base came out in their numbers and warmly received the Vice President.

“Not only was Vice President Bawumia warmly received, he actually animated the crowd with his address,” Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV told journalists.



He pointed out that, until the visit to Kumawu, Vice President Bawumia was perceived to have won over the 15 other regions.



“But now, from what we saw at Kumawu, it is obvious that even the Ashanti Region too is for him – the victory of Bawumia in November is now assured,” Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV said.



Meanwhile, the Tema East NPP Chairman also urged the party’s delegates to rate the performance of all of the NPP’s presidential hopefuls at the Kumawu by-election rally.



“At the end of the day, ask yourself, who can make the NDC shiver? Only Dr. Bawumia has forced the NDC to release an emergency statement to defend their record after he put out the facts that the NPP has built over 15 factories and the NDC has built nothing.



This is the kind of effective communicator that we need for 2024; someone who can put the NDC on the defensive, not someone who will come and treat the NDC with kid gloves.” Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, who was flanked by his 2nd Vice chairman, Stephen Aboagye, concluded.