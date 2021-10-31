Kumbiahi residents lament over poor road network in the area

They said the poor road network in the community contributes significantly to motor accidents

Correspondence from Upper West Region

Residents of Kumbiahi, a suburb of the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region are appealing to the Wa Municipal Assembly to fix the main road linking the community to the municipality.



They said the poor road network in the community contributes significantly to motor accidents in the vicinity and also discomforts the commuting public greatly.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's regional correspondent on Friday October 29, 2021, Iddrisu Muhammad, a resident noted that the dust emanating from moving vehicles on the road is an eyesore that causes great discomfort to residents and commuters alike.



"When a car or motorbike is approaching, you see dust covering you up and entering your eyes. The dust also makes our rooms dirty all the time. If you clean your room, it doesn't take long before it becomes dirty again. So please, they should come and fix the road for us. This community is just inside the municipality, just a stone's throw and yet, look at how bad the road is. We have been complaining and complaining about this road for a very long time but up to now, it's still the same," a resident stressed.



Another resident, Hasana Ibrahim bemoaned the increasing accident cases being recorded every now and then on the stretch.

She said due to the poor nature of the road, motorists often involve in accidents on daily basis in an attempt to dodge potholes.



According to her, the state of the road even becomes worse anytime it rains since it usually becomes muddy, increasing the accident rate on the stretch.



She said: "The accidents on this road is just too much especially involving motorbikes. You see, due to the big potholes and the bad state of the road, the rider or driver will want to leave his lane to dodge a pothole and then run into another rider. And the situation is even worse when it rains because there would be water everywhere and the place becomes too muddy."



Isaac Mensah who is a commercial driver also speaking to GhanaWeb, decried failure of the Municipal Assembly to fix the road which links the suburb to the municipality.



He said the poor state of the stretch leads to the frequent breakdown of vehicles of drivers thereby affecting the income they make at the end of the day, adding, it also leads to frequent accidents on that stretch.

"It's very worrying that still, the Assembly doesn't see the need to fix this road. We also pay taxes but look at the way the road is. Because of the bad nature of it, we the drivers, our vehicles keep breaking down. Me for instance, my car keeps breaking down and I visit my mechanic often. So the more I go for maintenance it surely affects my sales. So they should do something about the road. As for the many accidents, the least said about it the better," he bemoaned.



The residents, therefore, appealed to the Municipal Assembly headed by Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomen, the Municipal Chief Executive to as a matter of urgency, factor the execution of the road as part of his initial infrastructure projects.



Meanwhile, efforts to reach the MCE for a reaction were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.