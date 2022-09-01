Kumbungu MP commissions health Centre in his constituency

Member of Parliament of Kumbungu with some representatives

The Member of Parliament of Kumbungu has commissioned a health facility at Namdu in the Kumbungu constituency.

The team which was also led by Qatar Charity, constituency executives met to share in the joy of the good people of Namdu.



It would be recalled that in March this year, construction works began on a health facility in the Namdu community, courtesy the MP for Kumbungu through one of his many NGO friends, Qatar Charity.



The Qatar charity has executed over 3,000 projects in Ghana and fortunately for us as a constituency, our peerless MP has established good rapport with them since assuming office in 2021 and it has started bearing succulent fruits. It is worthy to note that the facility has been completed and fully furnished for use.



During a ceremony to commission and handover the facility jointly to the Namdu community and the Kumbungu District Health Directorate, Hon. Alhaj Dr. Hamza expressed his utmost elation at the milestone realized.



He immensely thanked Qatar Charity through the Country Director, Ahmed Adam Mohammed, for their swift and continuous response to his call towards alleviating the suffering of his dear constituents. He indicated that about eleven(11) communities have been relieved of the stress associated with seeking medical attention whenever the need arises.



He urged the beneficiaries to always make good use of the facility and shun from unprescribed medications since they now have a befitting health centre at their doorstep.

He used the opportunity to call on the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to stop paying lip services to issues of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



He revealed that the National Health Insurance Authority owe service providers in arrears of about one year which is not a good sign if we need to take our health situation serious.



''Holders of the health insurance cards now feel reluctant to use the card for healthcare services due to the poor services accorded them'', he said.



Meanwhile, the Country Director for Qatar Charity thanked the MP for having his constituents at heart, thus, convincing the Organization to put up such magnificent edifice within the shortest time possible.



He indicated the readiness of his outfit to extend helping hands to all kinds of people, regardless of gender, faith, race, or political beliefs when there is the need, hence, this edifice is just a 'tip of an iceberg'. He again thanked members of the community for their active involvement and hospitality in making the project a success.



The Chief of Namdu and the representative of the Kumbungu District Health Director all expressed their sincere gratitude to the MP and Qatar Charity for the great honour done them. The District Health Directorate indicated that they would ensure constant supply of medical consumables to the facility for effective delivery of healthcare.