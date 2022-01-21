Kumbungu MP hands over classroom block, office to Yuni community

The renovation of the Yuni School block valued at about GH¢160,000

Source: Kofi Abotsi, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Dr. Hamza Adam, has handed over a fully renovated three-unit classroom block and an office space to the staff and pupils of Yuni Primary School in the Kumbungu District.

The renovation of the Yuni School block valued at about GH¢160,000 forms part of the MP’s efforts to promote access to quality education in the area.



The Yuni Primary School block, which was ripped off by a rainstorm over 4 years ago left the children sitting at home without education, due to closure of the school.



The MP in November last year responded to the Yuni community members’ plea by undertaking a major renovation of the school block.



The three (3) unit classroom block is the only existing school serving the people of Yuni and its surrounding communities and has a student population of over two hundred pupils.



Addressing the community members at a short ceremony to commission the renovated school, Dr. Adam explained that the completion of the school is in fulfillment of a pledge he made to the people after winning the 2020 general elections.

He reiterated the importance of education to the nation’s development and urged the people to take education very seriously.



He further called on the chief, elders, community members, teacher, SMC and the PTA to ensure that the facility is well maintained in order not to erode these successes chalked in their effort to promote quality education.



Madam Naa Elizabeth, the District Planning Officer at the District Educational Directorate, who represented the district director of education, commended the MP for giving education in the district the needed push to improve quality education delivery and also called on parents within the community to enroll their wards into the school.



She also appealed to the teachers in the school to step up their effort in order to bridge the learning gap suffered by the pupils who had been in the house close to 4 years.



The chiefs and elders of the community who could not hide their happiness also commended the MP for fulfilling his promise by ensuring the renovation and completion of the only school block serving the community and its enclave.

They also thanked the MP for also providing 40 metal dual desk furniture for the school, since no single chair was left in the school at the time of handing over the school building.



They further expressed their gratitude to the MP for his commitment and zeal to serve the people of the area and his constituents at large. “Our children can now learn in a well-furnished classroom,” they said.



The headteacher of the school who was full of joy opined that through the demonstrable leadership and intervention by the Member of Parliament for the area, school children and teachers at Yuni can now comfortably sit, learn and teach in a well-furnished classroom block coupled with an office space.



The legislator, as part of his constituency development projects has within a space of 1-year in office embarked on several educational projects including; the completion of a 4-unit classroom block for pupils of Gumo, provision of 400-dual desks for 11 schools within the constituency, provision of financial support to over 150 students who are needy but brilliant, distribution of mathematical sets to all candidates who took part in the 2021 BECE examination, on-going construction of a 6-unit classroom block at Ngogu, among others.