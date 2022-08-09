Kumbungu MP provides street lights, borehole to constituents

Dr. Hamza Adam presenting street lights to Kumbungu Senior High School

As part of efforts to illuminate the entire Kumbungu Constituency MP for Kumbungu, Alhaj Dr. Hamza Adam has presented Fifty LED Street light bulbs to Kumbungu Senior High School.

This measure is to help reduce the level of criminal activities in and around the school.



The initiative is under the 'Operation Lighten- Up Kumbungu Constituency'.



The District Director of Education jointly with the Headmistress of the School, on behalf of the entire staff, PTA, and student body thanked the MP for the timely intervention.



The Headmistress noted that the school has suffered a number of theft cases and other nefarious activities largely due to the poor lighting situation in the school, and so the bulbs will be installed in earnest in order to curb some of these nefarious activities.



During the presentation, the MP urged the students to study hard ahead of their exams.

Aside from that, the MP also commissioned and handed over for use, a newly constructed borehole for the people of Kumbungu Yitilga in the Nayili Fong Electoral Area.



This adds to an appreciable number of boreholes constructed by, and through the MP within the first two years of his tenure.



He was added by constituency executives, led by Naa Chairman Yilkpandana Abukari Saaka.



At both events, the elation of the beneficiaries gave the entourage some goosebumps which indeed validates the saying, 'There is Dignity in Service'.