Kumbungu MP renovates Gbulun health center

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Dr. Hamza Adam

Source: Kofi Abotsi, Contributor

The District Health Director of Kumbungu, Dr. Barikisu Seidu, has commended the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Hamza Adam for his efforts at improving health care delivery in his constituency.

According to Dr. Seidu, the Kumbungu health directorate is grateful to the MP for his attention and commitment towards ensuring quality health care within the district.



The health director praised the Kumbungu legislator at an event to hand over a fully renovated health center to the management and staff of Gbulun health center.



“We thank the MP for his intervention to renovate this facility to save lives, because we made several attempts to renovate the building but all proved futile. We are happy and we want to assure him that we are ready to provide quality health care to the people of Gbulun and its adjoined communities,” Dr. Seidu said.



The renovated health centre, valued at about GH¢60,000, formed part of the MP’s constituency development agenda to promote improved health care delivery in the area.



Speaking to Diamondfmonline.com, after the handing over, Dr. Adam explained that, the Health Center had been in a deplorable state for over six years and this had affected Health care delivery in the area.



He added that the facelift of Gbulun Health center formed part of his contribution to improving access to quality healthcare within Gbulun and its surrounding communities. “We are here today to hand over the renovated health facility serving the people of Gbulun and its surrounding communities."

As you are all aware the health center had been in a deplorable state for many years and many attempts to renovate the building proved futile. Hence, my decision to make it part of my priority projects” Dr. Adam emphasized.



He also used the opportunity to appeal to members of the community, opinion leaders and chiefs to demarcate and protect the land space of the health facility in order not to hinder its future expansion.



The Kumbungu legislator while commending the community members and the staff of the facility for their cooperation towards the completion of the project, also urged them to own the facility and cultivate a maintenance culture.



This according to him is the only way to ensure sustainable access to basic health care services as well as promoting good and healthy living. The MP further called on the people of Gbulun and its enclave to take their health issues seriously by observing regular attendance to the health center.



The assemblyman for Gbulun electoral area, Umar Yahaya, speaking on behalf of community members, expressed joy and gratitude to the MP for promoting healthcare services in the area and urged him to do more.



He also used the opportunity to appeal to the MP to help address the accommodation challenge being faced by the health workers.