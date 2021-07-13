Kumchacha defends Badu Kobi after failed prophecies

Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, well known as Kumchacha, has descended on some section of the Ghanaian public for calling Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Church International 'fake' over his recent football prophecies that failed to manifest.

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, the man of God prophesied that the spirit of the Lord has revealed to him Brazil would triumph over Argentina to win the 2021 edition of the Copa America competition.



In the end, his prophecy didn't come true, the opposite rather happened - Argentina beat their Brazilian counterpart to a loan goal to pick the trophy.



The next day, he also prophesied that England would win the Euro 2020, which also did not manifest; their counterpart rather lifted the trophy on penalty kicks.



Many social media users have since questioned the God of football who directed him and opened his eyes to such statements wrapped as prophecies, calling him fake among other unpleasant descriptions.



This, Kumchacha says, cannot be the case, indicating people cannot use the two prophecies from the man of God against him because he was just a messenger.



Speaking on the 'Best Entertainment Show' on Monday morning, Prophet Kumchacha said it becomes hypocritical on the part of the critics to ignore the several prophecies from the man of God which have come into full manifestation and use just the recent two against his personality and many years of expertise as a prophet.

"God did not lie. I've also seen people criticizing and calling Prophet Badu Kobi fake based on that; that shouldn't be the response. When a driver gets an accident in his 20 years of expertise in driving, it doesn't mean he is not a driver.



"A fake pastor is one who worships idols and deals in rituals. If a prophecy from a pastor turns out the opposite, it doesn't make the person fake. The spirit with Ghanaians is 'PHD'.



"They like pulling others down. Isaiah 38:1 reveals a prophecy that went the opposite due to fervent prayers for intervention - are we going to call Isaiah also fake? You can't understand God. He works every second. He changes his ways and means every minute.



"If God sends me today to deliver a message to somebody, I'm just a messenger on that score, afterward how do I become responsible for the message that failed to manifest?



"We can't understand God. He is a man of his own. He does things without any person's understanding and approval, it doesn't make the messenger or prophet fake.



"Badu Kobi is not fake, we can't judge and call him fake because of a failed prophecy. Why can't Ghanaians also use several prophecies of the man which has come into fulfillment against him? Why use just one of two of his prophecies which had the opposite response against him? That's the 'PHD' I spoke about earlier," he said on Okay FM.