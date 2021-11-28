Kumchacha reacts to death prophecy made about him and Owusu Bempah

Prophet Kumchacha

Death prophecy issued about Kumchacha and Owusu Bempah

Kumchacha responds to death prophecy



Kumchacha insists man who gave death prophecy about him wants to trend



Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, has said he doubts the authenticity of a death prophecy issued about him and Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of Glorious Word Power Ministry.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man claiming to be a prophet said God had revealed to him that three men of God; Kumchacha, Rev. Owusu Bempah and another pastor he failed to name will die in the coming year.



But responding to the death prophecy in an interview with Oman Channel, Kumchacha accused the man of seeking attention.



According to Kumchacha, he has every reason to doubt the said prophecy.

“I don’t believe the supposed prophecy is from God. He is just seeking to trend. God is capable of making revelation to anyone but the spirit within me tells me it is not God who made the revelation to him,” he stated.



Death prophecies have over the years dominated a significant section of Ghana’s Christendom.



The Ghana Police Service has recently been cracking down on doom prophets whose prophecies illicit fear and panic.



The head pastor of New Life Kingdom Chaple, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, is currently standing trial for causing fear and panic after he made a prophecy that popular artist, Shatta Wale will be killed by gunmen on October 18, 2021.



