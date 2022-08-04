Kumchacha recounts how a seductive woman got him confused while preaching

Kumchacha

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha is not happy on the indecent exposure of young ladies which he says torment some men of God.

He said the indecent exposure of a young lady got him confused whiles he was on the pulpit preaching the word of God months ago.



“A young lady came to my church and she refused to sit at the back seat; she asked to be brought to the front. Her dressing was bad. While I was preaching, she opened her legs wide like the motorway. Her vagina was facing me. She wasn’t wearing anything under. She knew her mindset for coming to my church in such a style of dressing. I made the congregation to be up for prayers, after the intervention to pray, she still sat down in the same bad style facing me with her private part. She then opened the vagina like a bible to face me. My eyes are not blind so I watched it” he told Halifax Ansah-Addo.



Asked how he managed to flee from the temptation whiles still on the pulpit preaching, he answered, “I had to close the church”.

Prophet Kumchacha was speaking on the topic – indecent style of dressing among young ladies.



He opined that, massive education should be spearheaded to help bring an end to the bad ways of dressing which he says has become the norm in society these days.