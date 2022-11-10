4
'Kume preko reloaded': Kpebu rather calling for 'political instability' – Maurice Ampaw

Martin Kpebu New New .png Martin Kpebu

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has rubbished a protest intended to force President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia out of office due to hardship in the country.

The protest which saw a handful of Ghanaians clad in red and black and holding placards critical of the government was organized by a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu.

Maurice Ampaw who was speaking on the aftermath of the protest says the organizer despite exercising his constitutional right cannot force the President to vacate his office with his frivolous reason.

"If things are hard, don’t we have the legal process to change a government?” he questioned on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

To him, "Demonstrating and calling the President out of office is a coup. You can’t force the President. The constitution doesn’t say so. He [Kpebu] is rather calling for political instability.”

