Kumi Guitar out with new single titled ‘Stages'

Ghanaian High-life singer, Kumi Guitar

Source: Zylofon Music

Zylofon Media highlife act, Nana Yaw Kumi popularly known as ‘Kumi Guitar’ is set to drop another heated banger titled ‘Stages’.

Meant for the yuletide, ‘Stages’ is scheduled to be released on December 23, 2021, few days before Christmas.



From the camp of Zylofon Music, the yet-to-be-released song is a highlife tune that promises to keep fans dancing at various events throughout the entire Christmas season.

Meanwhile lookout for all social media platforms and digital distribution platforms to access the song when it’s being released.