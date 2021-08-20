Kundum Planning Committee reacts to Auditor-General's report

Former Tourism and Creative Arts Minister, Catherine Afeku

Source: Kundum Planning and Organizing Committee

The attention of the Axim Annual Kundum Planning and Organizing Committee has been drawn to publications regarding the Auditor General's indictment of former Tourism and Creative Arts Minister Hon. Catherine Afeku, who once doubled as the Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency of the Western Region, in relation to the GH 200,000 meant for Kundum Festival celebration which the committee is cited to be involved.

During the 2018 Kundum Festival Celebration, the Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry officially and solely donated GH 7000 to the Planning Committee to be distributed to Axim's two traditional leaders (Upper and Lower).



In 2018, an amount of GH 5000 was received from Madam Catherine Afeku's office as then Member of Parliament for our constituency to aid the successful organization.



It should also be noted that no funds were received from either the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts or Hon Catherine Afeku's office to assist with the aftermath of any of our Kundum Festival projects, including the Theatre Project.

The Committee therefore cautions the public and sympathizers of the two political parties in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency not to bring the Planning and Organising Committee and any of its members, as well as the traditional leadership of Axim, into disrepute and public ridicule over the pending financial irregularities cited by the Auditor General regarding monies meant for Kundum Festival Celebration.



We urge all media outlets that are making negative comments and writing articles about the Planning Committee to stop and instead direct their attention to the Office of then Member of Parliament and former Tourism and Creative Arts Minister Hon Catherine Afeku for further clarification about the amount cited by the Auditor General.