Kuntenase court remands tailor’s apprentice, 25, for allegedly killing KNUST student over GH¢100 debt

Emmanuel Boateng is the main suspect in the murder case

Source: Antwi boasiako John

The Kuntenase District Court on Monday, April 25, 2022, remanded a 25-year-old tailor’s apprentice, Emmanuel Boateng into police custody for allegedly killing his friend over GH¢100 debt at Esreso in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Emmanuel Boateng whose plea was not taken is to be with the Police for further investigations and re-appear before the court on May 9, 2022.



Narrating the facts of the case to the court presided over by His Worship Francis Asakiah, the prosecutor who doubles as Kuntenase District Police Commander, DSP Eric Akwaboah, said the suspect allegedly lured the deceased friend into a bush near Sewuah where he was said to have stroked him with a stick and made away with his iPhone 11 pro max.



According to the prosecutor, the suspect allegedly murdered his victim, 22-year-old Kwaku Adu Gyamfi in an attempt to avoid payment of the debt the former owed the latter.



DSP Eric Akwaboah added that Police inspection of the body revealed a swollen neck and “blood oozing from the nostrils”.



He revealed that the stick suspected to have been used to hit the deceased was also found about twenty meters away from the body.

Police later arrested Emmanuel Boateng. He confessed to having committed the crime adding that he owed the deceased GH¢100. Emmanuel told the police he lured the deceased to the bushes and murdered him.



He also stole an iPhone 11 Pro Max phone from the deceased, which has been retrieved by the police.



Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased, Maame Pokuaa in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Monday, April 24, 2022, disclosed that the suspect started sneaking on her son immediately after her son started using the iPhone.



Maame Pokuaa added that she warned her son to stay away from the suspect on several occasions after sensing danger, but the suspect managed to lure her son and killed him in the process.



Family of the deceased has called on the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the suspect faces full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.