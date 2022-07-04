Kuotokrom-Yawhwima residents demonstrate over poor road network

The residents want the road fixed

Correspondence from Bono Region/i>

Residents of two adjourning communities in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, Kuotokrom and Yawhwima recently staged a demonstration over the deplorable nature of the main Sunyani-Techiman road.



The action by the over 200 hundred demonstrators, most of them clad in red and black dresses with red bands on their arms and heads brought all economic activities in the area to a standstill as the main road was blocked.



The demonstrators trekked the entire 15 kilometres stretch from Yawhwima through Kuotokrom before finally presenting a petition to the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.



Placards with inscriptions such as; “Fix our road now”, “We deserve better” and “Enough is enough”, depicted the anger of the residents as far as the deplorable nature of the road is concerned.



According to the residents, the inability of the contractor to complete the 15-kilometer stretch as promised has had serious health implications on the people and affected all economic activities as well.



Mr Isaace Kumi Boateng, one of the conveners told GhanaWeb that the demonstration is a way of letting authorities know that they are fed up with the neglect.

“This is a major road about 15 kilometres but it has become clear that we are not getting our share of developments. Today’s demonstration is to let the authorities know that the people of Kotokrom and Yahwhima deserve better”.



A businesswoman, Madam Yaa Henewaa, revealed that she took part in the demonstration because the dusty nature of the road has affected her business and made her unemployed.



“I took part in the demonstration because the dusty nature of the road has put most of us out of business so this is a way of registering our displeasure. Most of us have been rendered jobless because of the deplorable and dusty nature of the road. We want them to know that we are not happy at all”.



Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Banahene, who received the petition thanked the demonstrators for resorting to constitutional means to press home their demand and assured them that their petition will be forwarded to the appropriate Ministry for the necessary attention.



