Kusaug People’s Congress demonstrates against military brutalities in the Kusaug area

The protest drew a large crowd of persons determined to get their message across to duty bearers

The Kusaug People’s Congress (KPC) has embarked on a peaceful protest in Garu in the Upper East Region to register their displeasure over the recent incidents of military brutality in the Kusaug area.

The protest, which was led by the president of the group, Rev. Prof. John Azumah drew a large crowd of persons determined to get their message across to duty bearers.



Rev. Prof. Azumah was flanked by Hon. Albert Akuka Alazuuga, Member of Parliament for Garu, Dr. Thomas Winsum Anabah, NDC’s 2024 parliamentary candidate for the area, and Hon. Emmanuel Asore, a former DCE for Garu among others.



The protestors marched from the Garu D/A Primary School and proceeded through the principal streets of Garu. The group then gathered at the Garu District Assembly premises, where speakers took turns to address the crowd before Rev. Prof. John Azumah read out a petition. The District Chief Executives of Garu and Tempane received the petition on behalf of the government.



Taking his turn to address the crowd of protesters, Hon Albert Akuka Alazuuga announced that parliament had invited Hon. Kan Dapaa, the National Security Minister to answer questions related to the reported brutalities.



He assured the protesters that steps were being taken to address their concerns at the national level.



Rev. Prof. Azumah bemoaned the fact that the military by these acts appears to be eroding its image as a revered state institution equipped by the taxpayer to protect the citizens of the country.

He called out the flagbearers of NDC and NPP to do more to bring about total peace in the area and indicated KPC’s determination to follow up on the petition and ensure that the issue of military brutalities in Kusaug is addressed.



The KPC president emphasized the importance of standing up against injustices and holding authorities accountable for their actions.



On their part, the two DCEs for Tempane, Hon. Issaka Anabida and Garu, Hon. Musah Osman pledged their support to the people and promised to work on the petition and follow up to ensure that it reaches the right quarters.



They both reiterated the fact that the deployment of soldiers that fateful day and the unfortunate brutalities happened on their blind side.



The protest showcased a display of unity and determination among the Kusaug people, as they continue to advocate for justice and an end to military brutalities in their region.