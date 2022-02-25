Kwabena Agyapong spearheaded NPP’s 2016 victory – Musah superior

Kwabena Agyapong, Former General Secretary

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tamale Metropolis Iddrisu Musah Superior claims the victory of the New Patriotic Party in 2016 was led by Kwabena Agyapong and not John Boadu.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in May 2021 reinstated former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong as a member.



Mr Agyapong had been suspended from the NPP since 2015 on charges of serious misconduct, among others.



The NEC restored his membership after several appeals from some of the Party’s leading wigs, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In February, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong had written to the NEC to reinstate his membership. He said six years suspension was sufficient.



At their general meeting on May 10, the NEC considered the said letter and appeals from party stakeholders and reinstated him.

John Boadu is the current General Secretary after he acted when Kwabena Agyapong was on an indefinite suspension.



Speaking in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Iddrisu Musah Superior, who has declared his intention to vie for the New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary position, says the misconception that John Boadu’s hard work won the 2016 elections for the Party is false.



According to him, Kwabena Agyapong organized an excellent internal election which led to the victory of the Party in the 2016 general elections.



“The 2016 Election was the baby project of Kwabena Agyapong. He did excellently well in organizing the most transparent credible primaries that led to the Party’s subsequent victory in the 2016 general election. The global effort by Ghanaian citizens who were fed up by the corruption, incompetence and underperformance of Mahama also contributed to our 2016 victory,” Musah superior told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.