Kwabena Agyei Agyapong to run for president of Ghana?

Kwabena Agyepong, former NPP General Secretary

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Adjei Agyapong has hinted he may contest in the Presidential race of the party when it opens nominations.

Mr. Kwabena Adjei Agyapong subtly expressed interest in becoming President of Ghana when the question was posed to him by Presenter of Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kwami Sefa Kayi, during an exclusive interview on Friday, July 1.



Although he resisted to give a definite answer to the question of whether or not he will run for President, he however submitted to Ghanaians that they may see him in action when the NPP calls for aspirants to pick their forms.

He said; "It's not about me being President, I'm very passionate about transformation of this country...I think that it is time for us to drive a new era of dedication and sacrifice for our country. So, if I'm coming to do something, it's because of my life; I want to use my life as an example of sacrifice and service to motivate the youth.



"The position I desire isn't so important to me but rather we have a duty, as a country, to restore the confidence of the people in democracy and I think I'm well-positioned with my experience, having worked with Adu Boahene, having worked with Kufour, having worked with Akufo-Addo, having worked with Kyerematen all in the past."