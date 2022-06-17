Kwabena Agyepong and Afoko refused to be puppets – NPP guru

Edward Ennin, former New Patriotic Party lawmaker for the Obuasi Constituency

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Obuasi Constituency, Edward Ennin, says former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, were forced out of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for putting the party first.

He revealed some members of the party expected the two to do their bidding but refused and “that’s why they were sabotaged and replaced by puppets.”



“Kwabena Agyepong and Paul Afoko were sabotaged and lies were told about them so they could be pushed out of power. This happened to them because they refused to be controlled by anyone, prioritizing the interest of the party,” he shared on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



According to him, persons who occupied their positions in an acting capacity should have remained humble and learned from the two, rather than sabotaging them to assume their offices.



Edward Ennin told host Don Kwabena Prah that the duo were selfless and treated all with equity and fairness, attributes he says have been lost to the NPP.



The NEC at its meeting on December 10, 2015, adopted the recommendations of the party’s disciplinary committee and indefinitely suspended Kwabena Agyepong as General Secretary of the party.

He was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts.



He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorization by the NEC.”



He was suspended alongside former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and former National Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Sammy Crabbe.



The party in 2021 lifted the indefinite suspension of Kwabena Agyepong to be accorded the necessary respect and recognition as a former General Secretary of the party.