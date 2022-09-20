Kwabena Duffour is nightmare for both Mahama and Akufo-Addo - NDC activist

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Source: Kojo Kuma, Contributor

An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Edzrolali Adjorlolo, has described former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, as a double-edged sword.

In an interview, Mr. Adjorlolo said Dr. Duffuor is both a nightmare to the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party.



“It is so refreshing to see former president John Mahama shaking in his boots because finally, it has become clear to him that the NDC is not his bona fide property.



“And for the NPP, we know they are silently praying for Duffuor to step out of our party’s flagbearership race because if he wins, that will be a surety of an NDC victory in the 2024 presidential elections,” he said.



According to him, the discomfort that the old guards in the NDC are showing over Duffuor’s ‘Ahotor’ Project is, “telling enough.”



The Ahotor project is a public-spirited project by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to energize the NDC’s grassroots through self-help economic programs that can help members earn a decent living for themselves.



Strangely, however, this noble effort by the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana has only received criticism from the national leadership of the NDC. Both General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, have criticized Duffuor for not handing over the project to the party to run.

“Those are the symptoms of the fear in the Mahama camp. Everybody knows that Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo are allies of Mr. Mahama. They want to force Mahama on us again and they thought they were not going to have any opposition. But now Duffuor is here and they are overwhelmed,” Edzrolali Adjorlolo said.



He vowed that “no amount of intimidation and shenanigans will pull down Duffuor because we are solidly behind him.”



And to the NPP, Mr. Adjorlolo served notice that their desire to see Duffuor step out of the NDC’s flagbearership race will, “forever remain a pipe dream!



“They are praying that we will elect Mahama as flagbearer again so that they can easily use Mahama’s past as a so-called incompetent dead goat against him, but they are sorely mistaken because we in the NDC have already rejected Mahama for Duffuor,” he said.



He added, “I will advise them to rather prepare for Duffuor because he is coming as our flagbearer in 2024.”