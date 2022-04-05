Kwabena Duffuor has better public image than Mahama - NDC activists

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and John Mahama

Some activists of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region are advocating the presidential candidature of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, over the candidature of the party’s 2020 presidential candidate, John Mahama, in respect of the 2024 elections.

In a statement released on social media over the weekend, Mr. Solomon Donkor and Mr. Kofi Mensah list a raft of selling points that Dr. Kwabena Duffor has that beat former president John Mahama.



“The long and short of it all is that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has a better image than former president John Mahama and election campaigns are all about the image of your candidate,” the activists wrote.



They, therefore, encourage the party to, “do everything possible to ensure that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor makes the 2024 presidential ticket of our party rather than former president Mahama.”



The statement was released on Sunday the 3rd of April, 2022 and has since been floating on social media.



According to the signees, it is on behalf of “all concerned activists of the NDC in the Greater Accra Region.”



Explaining their point, the activists express the fear that former president Mahama has not succeeded in shaking off the bad reputation that he cut for himself while in power from 2012 to 2016.

“We believe that 2024 beckons the NDC back into power after the horrendous performance of the NPP in office; but there is a reason why the NPP are very confident that they will break the eight: the John Mahama factor.



“Very sure that the NDC will choose John Mahama as flagbearer again, the NPP feel all they must do is recycle all the negative things that they used against John Mahama and won in 2016 and they will be in business again because Ghanaians can’t just forget that John Mahama punished teacher and nursing trainees, froze public sector employment, failed to tackle dum sor and then crowned it all by declaring himself a dead goat president. All the NPP has to do is go back into the past and pull the junk out,” they wrote.



“However, when it comes to Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the NPP does not have such leverage on him because there is nothing they have on the former respected Finance Minister.



Rather, with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the NPP know that they face an uphill task because his records show that it was under him as Governor of the Central Bank and later Finance Minister that inflation dropped down to single digit under president Mills.”



The activists added that, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is the kind of Candidate that will make Dr. Bawumia look like a joke, since Dr. Duffuor has owned his own bank before and the bank would have been in existence if the NPP had not closed it down, while Bawumia has never started a business before.”



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, they add, “is an Ashanti and a very enticing candidate to have Ashantis, for the first time, swinging on to the side of the NDC.”