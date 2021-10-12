Kwabena Duffuor has not broken any party laws – Fmr. Nat’l Organizer

Former National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has defended a video that features one of the party’s bigwigs, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor calling for Ghanaians to register to be card bearing members of the NDC.

He argues the video which is being criticized by a section of the NDC is to support the cause of the party and expressed his surprise at these criticisms.



“Dr. Duffuor with the video is saying the NDC vehicle needs to be oiled and greased. This way anyone who will lead the NDC in 2024 will easily succeed,” he stated.



Yaw Boateng Gyan who is a close friend of Dr. Duffuor who is rumoured to be eyeing the NDC flagbearership added, “I don’t understand why people are saying he should not be taking the initiative. This move is not against the party’s rules. He never said he wanted to be flagbearer in the video but he said we should all register as members of the party and make us more attractive.”



Speaking to Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he shared his surprise over the reaction of some NDC faithful and asked, “Can’t a leading member of the party make such a move for the good of the party?”



The politician noted that he would not have criticized anyone who made such a video on behalf of the party without permission if he were still the National Organizer.

He advised the NDC to applaud Dr. Duffuor for making this call for registration rather than condemn him for it.



A video that has been widely circulated on social media shows a bunch of unknown faces and a leading member of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor calling for Ghanaians to reach out to branch executives to get the NDC membership card. It is argued that Dr. Duffuor who has the desire to lead the party in election 2024 is doing this to kick start his campaign.



The National Organizer of the NDC has however condemned the video saying Dr. Duffuor and his team did not receive clearance from the party.



Watch video below:



