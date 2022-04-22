Kwabena Duffuor must go unopposed - NDC activists

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists in the Eastern Region are calling on their party to let former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, to contest unopposed for the 2024 presidential ticket of the party.

The group, which held a press conference on Wednesday, explained that their call is premised on the findings by UK based research and analysis group, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU).



“We believe that the EIU’s forecast that the 2024 elections will be the NDC’s to lose, but that the NDC will also struggle to win with former President John Mahama as its presidential candidate, reflects the vibe and the sentiment among the general populace in Ghana.



Consequently, we as concerned members and activists of the party urge our comrades to unite behind a more winsome candidate and we believe that in this case, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, would be our best foot forward,” said Mr. EK Twumasi.



Flanked by a number of other activists, Mr. Twumasi said the NDC must also “act fast so that we can start packaging our campaign message and plan of activities around Dr. Duffuor’s presidential candidature.”



Earlier in the week, reports emerged that the EIU has released polls on the 2024 elections and emphasized that the NDC stands a very good chance of winning given the NPP’s poor performance in office and the fact that the NPP has had eight years in office and is, therefore, likely to see power turn over in keeping with the rotation of power between the NDC and the NPP.

However, the EIU is said to have added that the NDC would, however, make it difficult for itself to win the election if it presents former President John Mahama as its Flagbearer for 2024.



Apparently, though Ghanaians want the NPP out, they do not want an NDC government under the presidency of John Mahama either.



Mr. Akwasi Boafo Ofori, an activist of the NDC in the Eastern Region was one of the men who flanked Mr. EK Twumasi at the press conference. He pointed out that the EIU is a very credible institution whose forecasts are reliable.



“This is the same EIU that predicted that the NDC would win the elections in 2012 and the NDC won, and later in 2016 and in 2020 predicted that the NPP would win and the NPP won.



What they have said about the 2024 elections, therefore, can be trusted,” he said.

The Economist Intelligence Unit is the research and analysis division of the Economists Group, providing forecasting and advisory services through research and analysis, such as monthly country reports, five-year country economic forecasts, country risk service reports, and industry reports.



Its headquarters is in London, the UK.



Interestingly, what the EIU has forecast had long been propagated by some members and executives in the NDC, including one Stephen Ashitey Adjei alias Moshake, of the Tema East Constituency branch of the NDC.



